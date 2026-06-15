Grain LNG launches Expression of Interest for 2029 capacity

Grain LNG has invited market participants to register their interest in regasification capacity available from 2029 and to provide feedback on a proposed capacity sharing arrangement.

Capacity is expected to become available from October 2029 as existing contracts come to an end, offering an opportunity for market participants to secure long-term access to existing infrastructure at the terminal.

The capacity under consideration includes approximately 200 000 m3 of LNG storage and 125 GWh/day of regasification capacity (around 3 million tpy), together with associated berthing rights. Grain LNG is currently exploring a range of potential product structures, including options for full capacity awards, split capacity supported by a capacity sharing arrangement, and joint bid structures.

Through this Expression of Interest (EOI), Grain LNG is seeking non-binding indications of interest from the market, alongside feedback on the proposed capacity sharing arrangement, which is intended to support alternative product structures and enhance flexibility for customers.

Simon Culkin, Managing Director at Grain LNG, commented: “Grain LNG plays a critical role in supporting the UK’s security of supply and providing flexible access to global LNG markets. This EOI allows us to engage with market participants to better understand their requirements and ensure that the proposed capacity offering and supporting arrangements are aligned with market needs.”

Applications will remain open until 15 July 2026, after which responses will be reviewed to inform the development of the final product offering. Any decision to proceed to a formal capacity allocation process, and the associated timeline, will be communicated separately.