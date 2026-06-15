Gasum secures long-term LNG capacity at Klaipeda terminal for 2033 – 2040

Gasum has secured LNG terminal capacity at the Klaipeda LNG terminal in Lithuania for the period 2033–2040.

The long-term capacity reservation supports Gasum’s ability to supply the Northwestern European market with LNG and liquefied biomethane (bio-LNG) over the coming decade.

The Klaipeda terminal has been a part of Gasum’s supply chain for some time already. Gasum uses the Klaipeda terminal primarily as a reloading point for its own carrier and bunker vessels, but also to support the company’s natural gas operations in Finland and the Baltic countries.

Klaipeda is well located regarding the company’s own LNG terminal network in Finland, Sweden, and Norway. Gasum will also utilise the capacity to serve its maritime customers directly in and around the Danish straits.

Anders Malm, Senior Vice President, Supply & Trading, Gasum, commented: “Securing capacity at Klaipeda supports Gasum’s strategic long-term supply capability and gives us flexibility in optimising deliveries to our terminal network and maritime customers. It also underpins our commitment to being a dependable partner in the energy transition.”

Demand for LNG is expected to grow especially in the maritime market, as the number of LNG-powered vessels is set to increase notably in coming years. The maritime industry faces increased pressure to transition to low-emission fuels.

The UN’s maritime organisation, IMO, and the EU have set goals and targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions, but also customers are demanding more sustainable transportation to meet their emission reduction goals.

The capacity at Klaipeda can additionally be used for virtual liquefaction of pipeline fed biomethane into bio-LNG, through mass balancing and biomethane certificates. Gasum believes this to be an important capability going forward, as a growing number of the company’s customers are seeking to reduce the lifecycle emissions of fuel further than what LNG alone can offer.