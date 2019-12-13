ABB wins contract to power Genting’s next-generation cruise vessels

ABB has announced that it has been awarded a contract valued at €157 million to supply power, propulsion and digital solutions for Genting Hong Kong’s six ‘Universal Class’ vessels that will bring global hotel brands to sea.

According to ABB, these new vessels will be designed to the highest safety and environmental standards, and will be powered by the company’s Azipod® electric propulsion. This technology has become the cruise industry standard since its launch in 1990.

Each of the vessels will measure 286 m long, will be propelled by twin Azipod units, with a combined power of 30 MW (40 230 HP), and will run on LNG. They will be constructed by the Genting-owned shipbuilding company MV Werften with sites in Wismar, Rostoch and Stralsund in Germany, and are scheduled for delivery in 2023 – 2024.

Each of the six vessels will have a passenger capacity of 1000 – 4000 passengers depending on the Luxury, Premium or Contemporary class, and will have a total of 15 decks. Genting will operate these vessels for global hotel brands that want to enter the marine industry but are facing constraints related to most shipbuilding slots being occupied at present.

The vessels will have the capability to be connected to ABB Ability™ Collaborative Operations Center infrastructure, which monitors the performance of ABB technology on board and remotely connects operators with ABB experts.

Gustaf Gronberg, Executive Vice President, Marine Operations & Newbuilding, Genting Hong Kong, said: “These vessels represent the next generation of cruising with their high flexibility, sustainable profile and highest safety and efficiency standards. ABB’s Azipod electric propulsion, known for its unparalleled performance, environmental credentials and reliability, has been a natural choice for these vessels.”

Peter Fetten, President and CEO of MV Werften, added: “With these vessels, we enter a new era of sustainable cruising, and we are pleased to collaborate with ABB, who through the years have proven to be a reliable solution provider enabling us to deploy advanced technology that defines the future of cruising.”

Peter Terwiesch, President of the Industrial Automation business at ABB, which offers solutions for a wide range of industries, including marine, said: “Sustainable technologies are at the heart of what we do at ABB, and we are truly honored to continue our long-standing relationship with MV Werften and Genting to see our technology chosen for these ships that seek to redefine modern-day cruising.”

Juha Koskela, Managing Director, ABB Marine & Ports, added: “Azipod propulsion has become an industry benchmark for environmentally-friendly cruise technology, with its proven ability to cut fuel consumption by up to 20% compared to traditional shaftline propulsion systems.

“Fuel savings of over 900 000 t have been made in the cruise segment alone due to the selection of Azipod propulsion.”