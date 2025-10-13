Wallenius Sol joins Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool

Gasum and Wallenius Sol have signed a co-operation agreement whereby Wallenius Sol’s dual fuel vessels join Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool as compliance generators. The vessels will generate compliance surplus for the benefit of other vessels by running on bio-LNG.

Wallenius Sol operates regular scheduled services between several ports in northern Finland and Sweden, Germany, the Benelux region, and the UK. The company’s vessels handle trailers, containers, and project cargo, for example, for the paper and steel industries.

Wallenius Sol’s customers are now able to enjoy low emission transports for their goods because of the FuelEU Maritime co-operation with Gasum.

“We are very excited that Wallenius Sol has decided to join our FuelEU Maritime pool, as this collaboration enables us to open even more regulation surplus to shipowners at this pivotal point. The window for securing compliance for 2025 is closing rapidly and the available capacity may run out before the year end. Pooling is a brilliant and easy opportunity for all maritime actors to join forces in lowering emissions from the industry together,” said Jacob Granqvist, Vice President, Maritime, Gasum.

“We aim to be the natural partner for sustainable sea logistics in the Gulf of Bothnia and across the European continent. Together with Gasum, we are scaling the use of renewable gases at sea. Switching to bio-LNG for our Enabler-class vessels is clear proof that our roadmap is delivering – and that we are investing in our customers’ climate goals while accelerating the green transition across the Nordics,” added Rebecca Tagaeus, Chief Sustainability Officer at Wallenius Sol.