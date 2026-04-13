Gasum and Wasaline continue bio-LNG agreement through 2027

Gasum and Wasaline have reinforced their long partnership and commitment to developing sustainable maritime transport on the Baltic Sea.

Nordic energy company, Gasum, and shipping company, Wasaline, have extended their agreement for bio-LNG supply to continue through 2027. This agreement continues to strengthen the companies’ long-standing partnership.

It also underlines both companies' commitment to developing cleaner maritime transport. Wasaline runs a carbon-neutral shipping corridor between Finland and Sweden, as the company’s vessel Aurora Botnia uses batteries and biogas to operate the route. Gasum supplies the vessel with bio-LNG.

Gasum’s consistent high-quality bio-LNG supplies and exceptional supply security are key factors in enabling Wasaline to maintain a reliable, carbon neutral ferry route.

“Bio-LNG has played a central role in reducing our environmental footprint, and, together with batteries, eventually in establishing the first credible green shipping corridor across the Baltic Sea. Gasum has proven to be a dependable partner for us in this effort. Gasum’s ability to deliver stable, high-quality bio-LNG is essential to our strategy, and we look forward to continuing the co-operation,” said Peter Ståhlberg, Managing Director of Wasaline.

“Gasum is proud to continue supporting Wasaline’s ambition to lead the way in sustainable shipping. We value our long-term partnership with Wasaline very highly. Partnerships like this, built on trust and operational excellence, have made it possible for us to develop our capabilities and offering in bio-LNG to the high level it is at today,” added Jacob Granqvist, Vice President, Maritime at Gasum.

Wasaline is part of Swedish shipping group Stena Line. By running on bio-LNG, Wasaline’s vessel generates FuelEU Maritime regulation compliance for Stena Line’s other vessels. Stena Line operates 40 vessels and 20 routes in Northern Europe and the Mediterranean Sea.

Gasum also provides FuelEU Maritime regulation compliance as a service to ships calling at EU ports. In Gasum’s verified pool, dedicated ships run on bio-LNG to generate compliance on behalf of ships that are not able to meet the requirements of the regulation.

Bio-LNG provided by Gasum is a fully renewable fuel with lifecycle greenhouse gas emissions that are, on average, 90% lower when compared with fossil fuel use. When produced using livestock waste the emission reduction from biogas can even reach beyond 100%.