TotalEnergies to supply GSPC with 400 000 t of LNG annually from 2026 across India

TotalEnergies and the Gujarat State Petroleum Corporation Ltd (GSPC), an Indian state-owned oil and gas company, has signed a long-term sales and purchase agreement (SPA) for a term of ten years starting in 2026.

Under this agreement, TotalEnergies will supply GSPC with 400 000 t of LNG, amounting to six cargoes per year.

The LNG, sourced from TotalEnergies' global portfolio and delivered to terminals on India's west coast, will primarily serve GSPC's industrial customers. It will also supply Indian households for domestic use, businesses, and service stations for vehicles running on compressed natural gas, such as auto-rickshaws.

Gregory Joffroy, Senior VP of LNG at TotalEnergies, commented: “We are delighted to have been chosen by GSPC to supply them with LNG in India. This deal underscores TotalEnergies' position in the LNG domain and our commitment to India’s energy transition and security of supply.”

Milind Torawane, Managing Director at GSPC, added: “This agreement marks a step towards securing competitive LNG on a long-term basis, helping to bridge the growing natural gas demand-supply deficit in Gujarat and across India. This deal will strengthen GSPC’s portfolio and its operations in the gas value chain, leveraging GSPC’s transmission and distribution infrastructure.”

In India, natural gas will play a role in the energy transition. As a cleaner alternative for industrial activities, cooking, and transportation, it enhances air quality by reducing greenhouse gas emissions and pollution.