Musel Energy Hub ready to supply bio-LNG

Musel Energy Hub, the LNG plant in Gijón owned by Enagás (75%) and Reganosa (25%), is launching a service to supply bio-LNG for loading onto ships and tankers.

The service uses the interconnected infrastructure so that the biomethane injected into the gas network can be recognised as bio-LNG (liquid biofuel obtained by processing domestic and industrial organic waste) and supplied via the terminal.

Antonio Manzano, the Managing Director of Musel Energy Hub, said: “We’ve reached a new milestone in the development of the Gijón terminal as a multi-molecule plant, a clear step forward in our undertaking to contribute to the fulfilment of the decarbonisation goals while enhancing the competitiveness of this key infrastructure for the security of the energy supply in Spain and Europe.”

Nieves Roqueñí, the President of the Port Authority of Gijón, added: “Preparing the regasification plant to supply ships with bio-LNG will allow shipping companies operating with dual and adapted engines to refuel in Gijón, thus contributing to the strategic goal of reducing our carbon footprint. Having a multi-energy platform to supply European ports and maritime routes and an excellent location in the centre of northern Spain with direct access to the Atlantic provides us with an excellent opportunity to move towards climate neutrality.”

The new service meets all the environmental, social, and traceability criteria set forth in the International Sustainability and Carbon Certification of the European Union (ISCC EU) and the European Commission.

Bunkering (supplying fuel to ships) has undergone exponential growth in recent years in Spain, multiplying its activity more than tenfold between 2022 and the current date. Between January and September 2025, 4.6 TWh were supplied at the terminals operated by Enagás and Reganosa in Spain, of which 4.1 TWh were loaded onto small ships and 0.5 TWh were loaded by means of tankers.

Musel Energy Hub’s new bio-LNG service will help to consolidate this growth and lead to further progress in sustainability and innovation, facilitating a cleaner and more efficient future.