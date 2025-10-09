OLT launches first auctions for the allocation of capacity for small scale LNG service

OLT Offshore LNG Toscana has published available capacity for a new small scale LNG service.

For the first time in Italy, interested companies will be able to participate in an auction for the allocation of slots dedicated to this service.

The auctions will be held towards the end of October 2025. A product consisting of 12 small scale slots of 7500 liquid m3 will be made available to operators. The slots will be distributed monthly from November 2025 to November 2026.

Operationally, the small scale LNG services provides for the loading of LNG from the terminal onto small LNG carriers, which will then be able to refuel directly at sea, at LNG-fuelled naval units, or discharge the fuel at coastal storage facilities in major Mediterranean ports.

Furthermore, the plant’s features will also allow it to receive LNG from small LNG carriers, which will then be regasified and fed into the grid (complementary slots). These slots will be offered in subsequent auctions, once the available regasification capacity has been confirmed, on an infra-annual basis.

Giovanni Giorgi, CEO of OLT, commented: “With the publication of small scale capacity and the launch of the first dedicated auctions, OLT is taking a further step in the growth and diversification of the services it offers. This initiative is a first for our country and will boost the development of the LNG supply chain in Italy, which will promote the use of fuels with a lower environmental impact, contributing to the energy transition and decarbonisation of maritime and land transport.”