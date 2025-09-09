Seatrium delivers low-carbon upgrades to Chevron LNG carrier

Seatrium has delivered low-carbon upgrades to Asia Endeavour, the final vessel in Chevron’s series of LNG carriers aimed at reducing emissions and improving energy efficiency.

This project is part of Chevron’s lower carbon LNG fleet improvements and Seatrium played a key role in reaching this milestone. Through a full engineering, procurement, installation, and commissioning (EPIC) scope, the Asia Endeavour is now equipped with a reliquefication system, hull air lubrication, and an upgraded 4-stage gas compressor.

These enhancements mark a meaningful step forward in lowering the vessel’s carbon footprint and supporting global sustainability goals. Over 700 Seatrium staff members came together to deliver this project safely and on time, contributing more than 1.8 million man-hours without lost-time injury (LTI) across Chevron’s four-vessel project – Asia Vision, Asia Energy, Asia Excellence, and now Asia Endeavour.