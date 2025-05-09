Gasum’s bunkering vessel generates compliance for Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pooling service

Gasum’s chartered LNG bunker vessel Kairos runs on renewable bio-LNG as a way to generate compliance as a service for Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pooling customers. Vessel owner, Bernhard Schulte, is happy to see Kairos reduce the carbon footprint of maritime transport.

Gasum and Bernhard Schulte have agreed that going forward, Gasum’s chartered bunker vessel Kairos will run on waste-based bio-LNG and join Gasum’s FuelEU Maritime pool as a compliance generator.

As Kairos’ charterer and as an established bio-LNG producer and distributor, Gasum is able to guarantee significant emission reductions to the pool. Gasum manages the pool, supplies the ultra-low emission bio-LNG, and offers over-compliance to shipping companies with under-compliant vessels.

“This step makes it even simpler for us to ensure the needed emission reductions to our pool at all times. According to expert estimates there will be much more compliance deficit than there is surplus on offer at the end of 2025, which makes this all the more important,” said Jacob Granqvist, Vice President, Maritime, Gasum.

“We are very pleased that Gasum, as charterer, has made the decision to use bio-LNG and that the Kairos will thus reduce its carbon footprint even further. We need joint efforts and solutions to decarbonise shipping,” added Christian Breuel, Managing Director Tankers, Bernhard Schulte.