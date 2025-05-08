HAM inaugurates new LNG-CNG refuelling station

HAM Group inaugurates a new EDUX service station for LNG and CNG in La Jonquera, Girona, located on the AP-7, Km7, towards France. The AP-7, also known as the Mediterranean Highway, is an important transit axis for transport fleets, which connects the entire Spanish Mediterranean coast from the border with France to Guadiaro, Cádiz.

The new HAM EDUX La Jonquera service station, designed, and built by HAM Criogénica, has 1 CNG dispenser (one hose), to refuel cars, light vehicles and trucks, and one double LNG dispenser (two hoses), to refuel trucks and heavy vehicles.

This LNG – CNG service station is open 24/365 and allows payments to be made with any credit or debit card or with the HAM Card for professional use. It is managed remotely, by recording different parameters, always guaranteeing its perfect operation and allowing any incident to be resolved quickly.