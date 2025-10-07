Molgas completes full acquisition of Titan Clean Fuels

Molgas Energy Group, backed by infrastructure investor, InfraVia, has finalised the full acquisition of Titan Energy Holding, parent company of Titan Clean Fuels.

The transaction, which follows Molgas’ initial 45% minority stake, marks a major step forward in the group’s strategic growth in the clean marine fuels sector.

Titan is a leading independent supplier of liquefied biomethane (LBM/bio-LNG) and LNG, serving both maritime and industrial customers. Its fleet of small scale bunkering vessels operates across key global markets, with a strong base in the Northwest European region. Titan’s LNG bunkering operations will merge with Molgas’ existing operations in Norway and all truck-to-ship supply across Norway and continental Europe will now be combined.

With the integration of Titan, the Molgas Energy Group now operates a fleet of seven LNG bunkering vessels and manages a proprietary network of over 70 road-fuelling stations, with more than 200 points of sale including associated partner stations. This expanded footprint positions Molgas as a pan-European leader in downstream LNG and bio-LNG solutions for industrial, road transport, and marine customers.

The acquisition comes at a time of accelerating momentum for clean fuels. LNG and bio-LNG are increasingly recognised as scalable, low-emission alternatives that can play a vital role in decarbonising both shipping and heavy-duty road transport. With tightening regulations, like EU ETS and FuelEU Maritime, and therefore growing demand for sustainable energy, Molgas and Titan are well-positioned to lead the transition towards cleaner mobility and logistics.

Following the transaction, Niels den Nijs will lead Molgas’ Marine Business as Executive Vice President, Marine. He will oversee all marine activities, delivering integrated end-to-end ship-to-ship and truck-to-ship bunkering services across Europe.

Sofoklis Papanikolaou, CEO of Molgas, commented: “Niels and the Titan team started as true pioneers, showing remarkable innovation and have grown Titan into one of the sector’s most reliable LNG bunkering operators. The success of our initial collaboration laid the groundwork for this acquisition, which significantly extends our reach and capabilities. We are welcoming to the group a very experienced team, with leading specific expertise in marine fuels and decarbonisation. Together, we will build a robust platform to deliver LNG and bio-LNG solutions across Europe and beyond.”

Niels den Nijs, CEO of Titan, added: “From the start, our partnership with Molgas was a strong strategic fit and I’m very happy to join their board. By joining forces fully, we substantially strengthen our balance sheet and joint commercial reach. Together, we will scale our clean fuel solutions for the maritime sector at a time of accelerating demand and regulatory tail winds. This integration allows us to better serve our long-term customers with an unrelenting focus on our mission: to deliver economical fuel at scale to help decarbonise shipping.”

Athanasios Zoulovits, Partner at InfraVia Capital Partners, noted: “As the maritime industry undergoes a major transformation, Titan’s expertise positions Molgas to lead in delivering scalable clean marine fuel solutions. We are proud to support Molgas in its mission to accelerate the energy transition across industrial, mobility, and maritime markets.”

Jogchum Brinksma, Chairman of the Board, Titan, concluded: “It has been a pleasure to oversee the steep growth of Titan as chairman of the board and I am extremely pleased with these partners for Titan. This move will help propel the company towards a globally important strategic position, rising to the scale needed to lead the alternative fuels transition.”

While Titan is open to supplying customers with any alternative fuels that can realistically deliver towards decarbonisation today, it recognises the practical route to net-zero shipping emissions that LNG, LBM, and e-methane offer right now. It collaborates with shipowners and operators to create clean fuel delivery programmes that are flexible, safe, and cost-effective today.