UECC chooses Titan for major bio-LNG deliveries

United European Car Carriers (UECC) and Titan Clean Fuels are collaborating on a series of major bio-LNG bunkering operations in the Port of Zeebrugge. Titan will bunker ISCC-EU certified mass balanced bio-LNG to all of UECC’s LNG dual fuel car carriers in July.

These pure car and truck carriers (PCTCs) will use 100% bio-LNG as part of UECC’s ‘Green Gas Month’, an initiative that supports its wider ‘Sail for Change’ sustainability programme. Three of the ships also feature battery hybrid technology, further enhancing their environmental performance.

Due to the biomethane waste feedstock, the greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions reduction potential from this clean fuel use is significant. In ‘Green Gas Month’ alone, UECC calculates the Well-to-Wake emissions reductions will exceed 8000 t of CO 2 e.

The GHG emissions reductions generated from these major bio-LNG bunkering operations will be available to UECC customers through a CO 2 registry that it opened in January 2024. This registry allows UECC to transfer the environmental benefits of clean fuel use to charterers in a transparent, traceable and independently verified manner across its entire supply chain.

Daniel Gent, Energy & Sustainability Manager at UECC, commented: “Through the use of biomethane, ‘Green Gas Month’, and ‘Sail for Change’ more broadly, we are providing our customers with a great springboard to further their own decarbonisation strategies. With progressive automakers focusing on cleaner cars, we expect them to want to reduce their scope three emissions and ship those cars sustainably – which is what we can deliver in collaboration with Titan right now.

“Tightening environmental regulations and emissions levies like the EU Emissions Trading System are also increasingly boosting the commercial rationale for using clean shipping services. The use of bio-LNG as a marine fuel reduces UECC’s, and our customer’s exposure to the costs of emitting within the EU ETS, which will continue to ramp up quickly over the coming years,” continued Gent.

Flip Dankelman, Trader at Titan, added: “We are pleased to be working with UECC on these major bio-LNG bunkerings and hope these are the first of many more clean fuel operations with them. The mass balanced bio-LNG via Fluxys’ LNG Terminal in Zeebrugge is a practical, realistic and cost-competitive way to use clean marine fuels today. And the UECC team has valued the flexibility that our fleet of strategically located LNG bunker vessels can offer.”

Another large and successful bio-LNG transaction demonstrates that the LNG pathway to net-zero GHG emissions in shipping is unfolding as investors and supporters expected. With LNG, this pathway has a safe and cleaner starting point with mature infrastructure.

Unlike other fuel pathways, bio-LNG is frequently being introduced at scale today. Depending on the feedstock, bio-LNG can be net-zero GHG emissions or even net-negative if the avoided emissions of waste are taken into account. The next phase is the introduction of e-methane produced using renewable electricity and electrolysis. All of these molecules can be blended at any ratio and used in existing LNG infrastructure without adaptation.

This clean fuel supply agreement and milestone on the LNG pathway is timely as activation of the EU’s FuelEU Maritime regulation is imminent. The regulation, which will especially incentivise the use of renewable fuels of non-biological origin such as e-methane, will come into force on 1 January 2025. It will be applicable to vessels over 5000 GT, 100% of emissions will be considered within the EU and 50% of them if one port in the voyage is outside the EU.