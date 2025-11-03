OLT concludes auction for small scale LNG capacity allocation

OLT Offshore LNG Toscana has concluded the first auctions for the allocation of available capacity for the new small scale LNG (SSLNG) services, which concluded with the allocation of the auctioned product consisting of 12 slots of 7500 liquid m3 each, distributed monthly from November 2025 – November 2026.

FSRU Toscana is the first terminal in Italy to offer this service.

This result confirms the growing interest in the new service and the strategic role of the regasification terminal FSRU Toscana in fostering the development of the LNG supply chain in Italy.

Giovanni Giorgi, CEO of OLT Offshore LNG Toscana, responded: “We are extremely satisfied with the outcome of these first small scale auctions, which saw the complete allocation of available capacity. This result confirms the strong interest of the LNG market in Italy, both as a driver for energy security and diversification and as a strategic solution for the decarbonisation of maritime and heavy land transport.”

The SSLNG service provides for the loading of LNG from the terminal onto small LNG carriers which will then be able to refuel LNG-fuelled naval units directly at sea, or discharge the fuel at coastal storage facilities in major Mediterranean ports.

Furthermore, the plant's features will also allow it to receive LNG from small LNG carriers, which will then be regasified and fed into the grid.