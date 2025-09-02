Hamburg Port Authority approves methanol and LNG bunkering

The Waltershofer Hafen has now been approved for ship-to-ship bunkering of methanol and LNG. This involves the direct transfer of liquid between two ships at sea. Ships can be supplied with these alternative fuels at the central container terminals Burchardkai and Predöhlkai.

With this step, the Hamburg Port Authority (HPA) is taking another important step towards more climate-friendly shipping and the implementation of energy and climate targets in the Port of Hamburg.

The first methanol-powered vessels are already in service worldwide, as are the first ‘ammonia-ready’ ships, with more on order in international shipyards. Hamburg has also been called at by methanol-fuelled ships. These new vessel types require the necessary fuelling infrastructure (so-called ‘bunker-ready terminals’) to ensure availability of alternative fuels and safeguard the port’s future competitive-ness.

In close co-operation with RWE Supply & Trading GmbH and other local stakeholders, HPA has carried out a comprehensive risk assessment and developed a detailed safety concept. These joint efforts have now paved the way for official approval of safe bunkering operations at the designated terminal locations.