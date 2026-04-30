CTCI Thailand secures EPC contracts for LNG cold energy utilisation

CTCI Thailand, a CTCI Group company with a strong track record in petrochemical and LNG terminal projects, has secured EPC contracts totalling THB1.8 billion for the Olefins 3 cold energy utilisation project (OCP), a joint project by PTT Global Chemical (PTTGC) and PE LNG – both leading companies in Thailand that share a vision of achieving net zero by 2050.

A new cold energy utilisation facility will be built in Nongfab, Rayong, linking PTTGC’s olefins plant and PE LNG’s LNG regasification facility. This facility marks a significant milestone in Thailand’s energy transition and represents a concrete step by CTCI Group to deepen its global footprint and realise a low-carbon vision in collaboration with its partners.

The project features a closed-loop mixed refrigerant system linking the two plants, enabling the transfer of the cold energy released during LNG regasification at the PE LNG terminal to the PTTGC plant for use in olefins cooling. The refrigerant then carries heat energy back to the PE LNG terminal to warm LNG and convert it to natural gas.

This innovative solution replaces electricity as the primary power source for the olefins cooling process, enabling a reduction of 60 000 tpy electricity-related carbon dioxide emissions. The project is scheduled for completion in 2028.

CTCI Thailand will execute EPC work for the LNG/mixed refrigerant facility, including key equipment such as heat exchangers, surge drums, vent condenser, and pumps equipped with variable speed drives, as well as the closed-loop refrigerant pipelines connecting the two plants and all associated utility systems.

Managing Director of CTCI Thailand, Thanakorn Malarat, said: “The OCP is a strategic project that not only supports CTCI Thailand’s operations, but also positions the company as a pioneering local contractor in ESG-related projects. We are committed to delivering the project safety, on schedule, and to the highest quality standards, while furthering our reputation as an expert in cold energy utilisation – an area expected to see significant growth in Thailand.”