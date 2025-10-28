DET markets Brunsbüttel regasification capacities
Published by Jessica Casey,
Editor
LNG Industry,
In the current marketing round on 23 October 2025, Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET) allocated all offered regasification products for the period from 2 January – 26 May 2026 for the Brunsbüttel terminal (BBU). With this, DET once again makes an important contribution to security of supply in Germany and Europe.
A total of 58 million Btu – equivalent to 16 slots, each with a standard size of 3.6 million Btu – were allocated. The auction, conducted via the digital PRISMA platform, achieved an average price of €0.66/Btu.
Dr Andrei Zschocke, Head of Capacity Planning, Marketing and Strategy, commented: “The strong market participation of more than 20 registered shippers, as well as the comparatively high price achieved, reflect the current strong market interest. For the first time, so-called reserve capacities were also placed on the market, which further contribute to supply security and help stabilise energy prices in Germany, particularly in high-demand market situations.”
The remaining capacities for the year 2026 for the Brunsbüttel terminal are expected to be offered to the market in 1Q26.
