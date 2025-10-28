DET markets Brunsbüttel regasification capacities

In the current marketing round on 23 October 2025, Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET) allocated all offered regasification products for the period from 2 January – 26 May 2026 for the Brunsbüttel terminal (BBU). With this, DET once again makes an important contribution to security of supply in Germany and Europe.

A total of 58 million Btu – equivalent to 16 slots, each with a standard size of 3.6 million Btu – were allocated. The auction, conducted via the digital PRISMA platform, achieved an average price of €0.66/Btu.

Dr Andrei Zschocke, Head of Capacity Planning, Marketing and Strategy, commented: “The strong market participation of more than 20 registered shippers, as well as the comparatively high price achieved, reflect the current strong market interest. For the first time, so-called reserve capacities were also placed on the market, which further contribute to supply security and help stabilise energy prices in Germany, particularly in high-demand market situations.”

The remaining capacities for the year 2026 for the Brunsbüttel terminal are expected to be offered to the market in 1Q26.