OLT's allocated capacity increases until 2033

OLT Offshore LNG Toscana's auctions for the allocation of annual and multi-year capacity without expression of interest, from Gas Year 2027/2028 to gas year 2032/2033, ended 26 July 2023.

The regasification capacity was offered in slots of 155 000 liqcm, three slots were allocated for each gas year (GY) starting from 2027/2028 until 2032/2033, for a total of 18 slots.

Therefore, in addition to 100% of the capacity already allocated up to GY 2026/2027, a total of 29% of the regasification capacity allocated in the GY 2027/2028 and 2028/2029, as well as 24% in the GY 2029/2030 to 2032/2033 is reached.

It is also recalled that the awardees in the GY 2032/2033 have the priority, no later than 30 September 2026, for purchasing capacity for the following GY (beyond the current useful life of the terminal), at the award price conditions and for the same number of slots.

The effective allocation of regasification capacity associated with the GY starting from 2033/2034 is subject to the actual decision of OLT to extend the useful life of the terminal that will be communicated to the requesting user by the end of the GY 2028/2029.

“Once again, the results of the auctions confirm the role of regasification and FSRU Toscana in the Italian energy scenario,” said the company. “Our infrastructure guarantees, also thanks to the commitment of each team member, a safe and sustainable service that contributes to the country's energy security.”