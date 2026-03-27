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  4. Singapore LNG commences construction of second LNG terminal

Singapore LNG commences construction of second LNG terminal

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LNG Industry,

Singapore LNG (SLNG) has marked the start of construction of the onshore connecting infrastructure (OCI) for Singapore’s second LNG terminal, with a simple ceremony held at Jurong Port. Among other things, the OCI will house key facilities such as the main process area, a jetty for the FSRU, and pipelines that will deliver regasified LNG into the national grid.

The EPCIC contract has been awarded to China Communications Construction Co., Ltd.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/regasification/27032026/singapore-lng-commences-construction-of-second-lng-terminal/

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LNG import news Singapore LNG news Natural gas news Asia LNG news