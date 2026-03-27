Kawasaki to supply LNG tanks for Sakaide LNG Terminal upgrade

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd and JFE Engineering Corp. have announced that the LNG tank expansion construction joint venture for the Sakaide LNG terminal, formed by Kawasaki and JFE Engineering, has been awarded the contract for the LNG tank and other expansion works for the Sakaide LNG terminal by Sakaide LNG Co., Inc.

With the demand for natural gas expected to grow due to the planned construction of the Sakaide No.5 power plant by Shikoku Electric Power Co., Inc. and conversion to LNG fuel at factories and other consumers, Sakaide LNG Co., Inc. aims to increase storage capacity, create a more flexible LNG receiving system, and boost its gas supply set-up. For the start of operation in FY2031, a 180 000 kL aboveground PC LNG tank and supply facilities including LNG vaporisers will be added to the Sakaide LNG terminal premises.

In the project, Kawasaki will build the LNG tank and JFE Engineering will take care of the plant facility and civil engineering and construction work.

Kawasaki has constructed over 70 cryogenic tanks in Japan and overseas, while JFE Engineering is a proven leader in the construction and expansion of LNG receiving terminals in Japan. These achievements, along with the experience and expertise gained by both companies from the construction of the existing Sakaide LNG terminal convinced Sakaide LNG Co., Inc. to place the present order.