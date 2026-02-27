Adriatic LNG supplied over 13% of national gas demand in 2025

The Adriatic LNG terminal injected 8.2 billion m3 of natural gas into the grid in 2025, covering more than 13% of national gas demand. This result was achieved despite a one-month shutdown dedicated to scheduled maintenance activities and capacity enhancement works.

In 2025, a year in which LNG recorded steady growth within the national energy system, the contribution of the Adriatic LNG terminal proved crucial. More than 40% of the LNG volumes arriving in Italy were processed through the terminal based in Veneto region, confirming the strategic role of the infrastructure as the leading LNG entry point in Italy.

The terminal received 71 LNG carriers, mainly from Qatar and the US, as well as from North Africa and South America, the majority of which belonged to the Q-Flex class. Adriatic LNG is the only terminal in Italy capable of receiving this type of vessel, with clear benefits in terms of logistical efficiency and optimisation of transported volumes.

2025 was also a decisive year for strengthening the offshore terminal’s infrastructure. The project to increase the terminal’s constant regasification capacity has been completed, raising annual capacity from 9 billion m3 to 9.5 billion m3. At the same time, maximum daily regasification capacity increased from 26 million m3 to 28.5 million m3. The new additional capacity, equal to 0.5 billion m3/y, has already been fully allocated until December 2045.

“The increase in regasification capacity to 9.5 billion m3/y will allow us to manage with greater flexibility an infrastructure that already records one of the highest utilisation rates in Europe,” stated Alfredo Balena, Director of External Relations at Adriatic LNG. “Our main challenge is to guarantee the country a constant flow of energy, while ensuring the operational excellence and reliability that have always distinguished our terminal. In a national and European context in which LNG is assuming an increasingly relevant role, Adriatic LNG’s contribution therefore becomes essential. Diversification of supply sources is indeed crucial to strengthening the security, stability and sustainability of the energy system, in compliance with the principle of technological neutrality.”

Since the start of operations in 2009, the Adriatic LNG terminal has received over 1215 LNG carriers and injected more than 110 billion m3 of gas into the national grid, ensuring supplies from more than 10 countries.