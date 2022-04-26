TES announces open season

Tree Energy Solutions (TES) has announced an open season to fast-track LNG imports into Europe through its Wilhelmshaven regasification terminal.

Commencing on 25 April, 2022, the open season is accessible to all parties seeking to import LNG in the drive to reduce EU and Germany energy dependence on Russia. Parties are invited to submit an expression of interest to reserve capacity and services for the import of LNG volumes.

TES is planning for initial capacity to import up to 16 - 20 billion m3/y from 2025 onwards. The terminal will be connected through the new OGE 42" pipeline with the European high-pressure gas grid. Terminal and pipeline capacity may be further expanded through the integration of further LNG tanks and commissioning of a second export pipeline. The expansion's timing and size will be determined by market demand for LNG imports from 2025 onwards, as well as the planned transition to green and clean, hydrogen-based gas.

To help decarbonise Germany and neighbouring markets, from 2027/2028 onwards, the Wilhelmshaven regasification terminal will, as part of the Wilhelmshaven Green Energy Hub, increasingly be reserved for imports of fossil-free green gas. With a similar chemical composition as LNG, TES will be able to use the new and existing gas infrastructure, without further investments, allowing for early transition to imports and transport of green, fossil-free gas.

The open season will cover three phases: non-binding application expression of interest, binding application window, and closing of binding window, offering market participants an important opportunity to secure future capacity in the Wilhelmshaven Green Energy Hub.

The Wilhelmshaven terminal layout will ultimately comprise six ship berths, 1 600 000 m3 of onshore storage capacity using eight onsite tanks, of which four will be available during the initial stage. The terminal will offer direct access to an extensive gas pipeline network, including existing salt caverns at Etzel and proximity to the Groningen gas grid infrastructure. TES will further construct carbon export facilities as the Green Energy Hub will also be connected to OGE’s CO 2 transportation network. Moreover, TES will also produce green hydrogen at Wilhelmshaven that will be transported through connections with the H2Ercules project that develops Germany’s ‘hydrogen backbone’.

“The TES-Wilhelmshaven project is unique in accelerating Germany’s and Europe’s plans to decarbonise the energy market at scale whilst creating the opportunity to shift away from Russian gas imports as the way out of the current energy crisis,” Otto Waterlander, Chief Commercial Officer at TES, said. “The open season makes it possible to materially meet the needs of the market and will help provide energy security for Germany and the rest of Europe by accelerating the growth of green gas imports.