Deutsche ReGas completes procedure for amendment approval

Deutsche ReGas has received permanent approval from the Staatliches Amt für Landwirtschaft und Umwelt Vorpommern (StALU) to operate the Energie-Terminal Deutsche Ostsee with two FSRUs using onboard gas generators. Based on this amendment approval, the Energie-Terminal Deutsche Ostsee can now be operated permanently using the onboard gas generators

Since its commissioning, the Energie-Terminal Deutsche Ostsee has operated using the onboard gas generators. This was initially permitted under the existing approval dated 9 April 2024, and subsequently through deadline extensions. With the amendment approval now granted, this operational status has been converted from a temporary to a permanent status. In ongoing standard operations, this energy concept has proven effective, as the approved limit values, particularly noise limits, have not been exceeded.

“A secure legal framework for the operational status, which has proven effective since commissioning in early 2023, is of utmost importance to Deutsche ReGas,” Ingo Wagner, CEO of Deutsche ReGas commented. “The procedure can now be successfully concluded. This allows us to focus on our core business and ensure the gas supply for up to 13 million households. At the same time, there is certainty that the approved limit values for operation with the onboard gas generators are being complied with.”

During the current heating period, since October, around 21 TWh have been fed into the German long-distance gas network via the Energie-Terminal Deutsche Ostsee. This makes the Energie-Terminal Deutsche Ostsee, as the only site in eastern Germany, by far the largest entry point for LNG in the country. Deutsche ReGas’s EnergieTerminal Deutsche Ostsee also ranks among the most powerful floating LNG terminals in Europe in the winter of 2025/2026.