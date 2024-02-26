Germany's Mukran terminal welcomes FSRU

The ‘German Baltic Sea’ energy terminal in the industrial port of Mukran has recently began trial operation.

The State Office for Agriculture and the Environment of Western Pomerania had previously granted approval for the early start in accordance with Section 8a of the Federal Immission Control Act as the legal basis for the trial operation.

On 24 February 2024, the FSRU ENERGOS POWER reached the Mukran indus-trial port and moored at the specially upgraded berth 12. The ENERGOS POWER is the first of the two regasification ships planned for the terminal. On board the ENERGOS POWER is liquid gas from Snøhvit, Norway, which was taken over directly from the LNG tanker Maran Gas Marseille in Montoir, France, a few days previous.

Professor Dr Stephan Knabe, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche ReGas, said: “Deutsche ReGas has delivered again and is now in a position to make a greater contribution to the security of supply in Germany, especially in eastern Germany, and also in neighbouring Eastern European countries. As announced, we will use ENERGOS POWER to feed natural gas from Mukran into the German long-distance gas pipeline network this winter. I would like to thank everyone involved, our partner companies and especially our employees for their tireless work and the close and constructive cooperation.”

The aim of the trial operation is to test and put all land and ship-side systems into operation. In spring 2024, the NEPTUNE will leave the port in Lubmin as planned and, after necessary conversion work, will begin operations in the Mukran industrial port in the summer. This eliminates the LNG shuttle traffic in the Greifswalder Bodden to Lubmin.

The tanker SEAPEAK HISPANIA off Rügen will also leave the Nordperd road-stead in a few months.