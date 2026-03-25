ELTON Logistics and Services selects Reganosa to supervise LNG terminal construction

Reganosa has secured a new contract in Senegal as project management consultant (PMC) for the LNG import terminal in Dakar, promoted by ELTON Logistics and Services. The company will lead the management and administration of this strategic project for the country’s energy security and the diversification of its energy matrix.

The future LNG terminal, to be developed in the port of Dakar, was initially conceived as a comprehensive infrastructure with a floating storage unit with a capacity of 137 000 m3 of LNG, a quay with mooring systems, onshore regasification facilities, 10 bays for loading trucks, and two 15 km submarine gas pipelines to supply gas to several power stations.

In order to bring forward deadlines, the project has been structured in two phases. The first, called the early gas solution, will allow the start of gas supply to be brought forward by means of a modular regasification solution installed directly on the quay. In a second phase, the onshore infrastructure will be expanded, including new truck loading facilities and other elements that are not critical for the initial start-up.

During the engineering, construction, and commissioning phases, Reganosa will co-ordinate the interfaces between the various contractors, supervise the progress of the work, and support the client in the technical management of the project, as well as in the preparation of operating procedures and the integration of the future operation and maintenance of the terminal.

With the signing of the contract as PMC, the company will now take on the supervision of the detailed engineering and construction of the terminal, ensuring compliance with the agreed technical requirements, quality standards, deadlines and costs. This new award consolidates Reganosa’s position as a leading partner in the development of energy infrastructure on an international scale and reinforces its ability to manage complex projects in multicultural environments.