Naftogaz secures first ever delivery of LNG via Germany terminal

Naftogaz Group has secured the supply of US LNG via Deutsche ReGas’s LNG terminal located on the island of Rügen, Germany, in the Baltic Sea.

LNG will be sourced from the US and supplied in Germany by the multi-energy company, TotalEnergies. After LNG is regasified by Deutsche ReGas, the gas will be delivered via pipelines through Poland to Ukraine where it will be available for Naftogaz to meet the country’s needs during February.

“The first ever delivery of regasified LNG from Germany to Ukraine was made possible only through the professional and trusting collaboration of all partners,” said Ingo Wagner, CEO of Deutsche ReGas. “We are particularly proud, as the only privately financed and operated LNG terminal in Germany, to make a direct contribution to Ukraine's energy security. This underscores the strategic importance of our location, not only for the market area, but especially for our Central and Eastern European neighbours.”

“This winter is the most difficult since the start of the war, due to constant shelling of gas infrastructure and extreme cold weather. The Naftogaz team has been working systematically with our international partners to diversify sources and routes in order to ensure stable supplies for Ukrainians. This new partnership opens up a new reliable import route for Ukraine for the current year, and this agreement is only the first step toward a long-term partnership,” added Sergii Koretskyi, CEO of Naftogaz.