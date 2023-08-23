Gate terminal starts construction of 4th LNG tank at Port of Rotterdam

Gate terminal and its shareholders, Gasunie and Vopak, have announced that the final investment decision has been taken to expand Gate terminal’s storage and regasification capacity. The expansion consists of a new LNG storage tank of 180 000 m3 and additional regasification capacity of 4 billion m3/y. The new capacity is already rented out under long-term commercial agreements and is expected to be ready for operation by 2H26.

Vopak and Gasunie are the founders and owners of Gate terminal in Rotterdam, which has been operational since 2011. The terminal plays a crucial role in the supply and availability of gas in the Netherlands and its neighbouring countries. Once all envisaged projects at Gate terminal have been completed, the terminal will have a total regasification capacity of 20 billion m3/y.

Hans Coenen, on behalf of the Board of Directors of Gasunie, said: “The investment in this new tank is part of a broader package of proposed and already realised measures to increase LNG import capacity in the Netherlands. This is necessary to compensate for the loss of Russian natural gas and to reduce the scarcity of natural gas on the European gas market. In addition to expanding LNG import capacity, Gasunie is continuing to accelerate the energy transition. For example, through the construction of a national hydrogen network and the conversion of import terminals. We will also continue to focus on green gas, transport of heat, and carbon capture and storage.”

Dick Richelle, CEO at Vopak, added: “We are excited to build upon our successful partnership with Gasunie. This investment fits well with Vopak’s strategy to grow in LNG infrastructure. We are proud to develop and operate reliable and open access infrastructure as this plays an important role in the security of supply of energy.”

Jarmo Stoopman, Managing Director at Gate terminal, concluded: “Now that all elements are in place, we are happy that today we can start with the construction of this important expansion. We look forward to working with our contractors and ensuring a safe and timely construction of this 4th tank.”