GE Vernova secures equipment order from EVN

GE Vernova Inc. has secured an order for two 9HA.02 gas turbines and two H78 generators for Vietnam Electricity’s (EVN) Quang Trach II LNG Power Plant in Vietnam. The new combined-cycle power plant is expected to generate more than 1.6 GW of electricity, with commercial operations expected by 2030, helping support Vietnam’s growing demand for more flexible, efficient, and reliable power generation.

A representative of Power Project Management Board No. 2 (EVNPMB2) said: “EVN/ EVNPMB2 values its long-standing relationship with GE Vernova and our shared commitment to supporting Vietnam’s evolving energy needs. As we advance major power infrastructure projects and modernise the electricity system, we believe GE Vernova brings proven technology, strong execution capabilities, and deep experience in Vietnam. GE Vernova’s participation in the Quang Trach II project also builds on our broader collaboration, including the memorandum of understanding signed in March 2026 to explore potential opportunities in high voltage direct current technology to help strengthen grid reliability and support greater integration of renewable energy.”

The Quang Trach II LNG Power Plant is being developed by EVN, with an EPC consortium consisting of Power Construction Corporation of China and LILAMA Corporation Located in the Hon La Economic Zone, Quang Tri Province, Vietnam, the Quang Trach II LNG Power Plant is expected to play an important role in supporting the country’s rising power demand while enhancing overall system flexibility and reliability. The plant is expected to use imported LNG which will be regasified and used to fuel the gas turbines in a combined-cycle configuration to generate electricity more efficiently.

“We are honoured to support EVN on the Quang Trach II LNG Power Plant and to build on our long-standing relationship in Vietnam,” added Ramesh Singaram, GE Vernova’s President & CEO for Gas Power business in Asia Pacific. “As our HA fleet surpasses 4 million commercial operating hours worldwide, this order reflects the confidence customers continue to place in this technology to deliver efficient, flexible, and reliable power. For Vietnam, projects like Quang Trach II can play an important role in meeting rising electricity demand, supporting grid stability, and advancing the country’s transition to a more diversified energy mix.”