GAZ-SYSTEM launches FSRU 2 open season procedure

The registration of entities interested in participating in GAZ-SYSTEM open season procedure is now open. It is aimed at enabling market participants to confirm their interest in long-term capacity booking, and the results will constitute a basis for the investment decision and possible construction of the second vessel – namely the FSRU 2 – in the LNG Terminal in Gdansk.

The binding offers filed by market participants will enable the operator to assess whether the total scope of regasification services requested in the offers is sufficient to proceed with the project. The results of the non-binding market survey conducted in 2025 demonstrate a growing demand for additional regasification capacity and its relevance for the development of gas market and export opportunities. Therefore, GAZ-SYSTEM has decided to launch open season procedure for the FSRU 2 project.

“The government’s consistent policy with respect to energy infrastructure development is now yielding tangible results. The projects such as the LNG terminal and the Baltic Pipe gas pipeline strengthen Poland’s security and contribute to our resilience to changing geopolitical and regulatory conditions. Today, the robustness of transmission system and uninterrupted gas supplies confirm the validity of our adopted infrastructure development strategy in Poland which is considered a great success. Increasing the regasification capacity of the FSRU terminal in the Gulf of Gdansk is the next step towards strengthening Poland’s position as a leading centre on the region’s energy map. Owing to this, we are not only meeting the needs of the domestic economy but also providing substantial support to the countries of Central and Eastern Europe. As a result, Poland is becoming a major gas distribution centre in the region, and our infrastructure is one of the pillars of stability and economic development in our part of the continent,” emphasised Wojciech Wrochna, Government Plenipotentiary for Strategic Energy Infra-structure.

The project involves the construction a second FSRU vessel for unloading, in-process storage, and regasification of LNG alongside the FSRU 1 to be moored at the jetty being built. The technical capacity of the FSRU 2 will enable regasification of additional 4.5 billion m3/y of gaseous fuel.

“Ensuring Poland’s gas security is the foundation of the country’s economic stability. The deployment of a second LNG regasification vessel in Gdansk is one of the milestones in this process, which is why we are launching a binding open season procedure for FSRU 2. Given the active involvement of participants in the preliminary market consultations, the process outcome is expected to be positive. The new LNG terminal will not only meet the growing demand of the domestic energy sector, but above all will increase access for countries in our region to global LNG sources. Signing the capacity booking agreements with market participants is crucial for investment decision-making. The construction of a second FSRU vessel in Gdansk is another strategic project aimed at strengthening security of supply both in Poland and in the entire Central and Eastern Europe which needs a trustworthy partner in implementing diversification projects that guarantee energy security and reliable access to the global LNG market,” added Slawomir Hinc, President of GAZ-SYSTEM Management Board.

Steps preceding the binding open season procedure

In 2H25, GAZ-SYSTEM conducted a market survey regarding the expansion of the FSRU terminal’s capacity in the Gulf of Gdansk. The participants expressed considerable interest in the new facility, demonstrating the demand for long-term regasification services provided by the second FSRU vessel.

As part of preparations for the binding FSRU 2 open season procedure, the company launched market consultation on the documentation and participation rules in late December 2025. The objective of that procedure was to ensure transparency and equal access to all entities concerned. Market participants actively participated in the consultations and submitted numerous comments regarding the rules governing the open season procedure and the operational model of the FSRU 2 terminal.