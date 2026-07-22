KN Energies announces additional Klaipeda LNG terminal capacity for 2027

Klaipeda LNG terminal operator, AB KN Energies, having considered the results of the 2027 Klaipeda LNG terminal capacity allocation procedure, has announced an additional invitation to submit requests for the allocation of 2027 Klaipeda LNG terminal capacities.

During this invitation, market participants are invited to submit requests for the allocation of 2027 Klaipeda LNG terminal capacities, which may be allocated for regasification, LNG reloading or combined of LNG reloading and regasification services. Upon receipt of the requests, the operator will assess the technical feasibility of implementing the submitted requests and taking into account the assessment results will make decisions regarding the allocation of terminal capacities.

The company invites market participants to submit requests for the following 2027 Klaipeda LNG terminal capacities:

Cargo no.1

Regasification capacity: 1 000 000 000 kWh.

Regasification period: from 1 March 2027 – 30 April 2027.

Cargo delivery window: 12 – 13 March 2027.

Maximum deliverable cargo size: 1 050 000 000 kWh.

Cargo no.2

Regasification capacity: 1 000 000 000 kWh.

Regasification period: from 1 September 2027 – 30 September 2027.

Cargo delivery window: 21 – 22 September 2027.

Maximum deliverable cargo size: 1 100 000 000 kWh.