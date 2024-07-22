Adriatic LNG announces record semester

New record for Adriatic LNG, the company that operates the regasification terminal located off the Veneto coast, the most important LNG terminal in Italy and among the most important ones in the Mediterranean area. In 1H24, the regasification terminal injected approximately 4.4 billion m3 of natural gas into the national grid (+5% compared to the same period in 2023), recording the best result ever for the first six months of the year and confirming itself as the third entry source for gas imports in Italy, after the pipelines from Algeria and Azerbaijan.

The volumes regasified and injected into the grid by Adriatic LNG in the 1H24 represent 14.2% of national gas consumption (which accounts for about 31 billion m3, -4.5% compared to the same period in 2023) and 58% of national LNG imports (equal to 7.6 billion m3, -3% compared to the same period in 2023).

Since 2009, over 1000 LNG carriers arrived at the regasification terminal, coming from more than 10 countries, for a total of 96 billion m3 of gas sent into the national grid.

With a maximum authorised regasification capacity of 9.6 billion m3/y, a utilisation rate over 88% in 2023, and a regasification operation reliability rate of 99.6%, the Adriatic LNG terminal plays a strategic role in the Italian and European energy system. Furthermore, it is the only terminal in Italy able to receive LNG carriers up to 217 000 liquid m3 (so-called ‘Q-flex’ or ‘super large scale LNG vessels’), among the largest available in the market, with evident benefits in terms of optimising discharged volumes.

“LNG has assumed an important role in the diversification and security of our country's energy supplies, and in this context, the results achieved by Adriatic LNG in the first half of the year once again confirm the reliability of our terminal. Together with our customers, we will continue to commit to contributing to an increasingly resilient national energy system and to implementing an energy transition that combines decarbonisation goals with the development of the competitiveness of Italian companies,” stated Alfredo Balena, Director of Public & Government Affairs at Adriatic LNG.

Furthermore, in July, Adriatic LNG launched the accreditation phase for open season 2024 aimed at operators of the natural gas market interested in acquiring medium to long-term regasification capacity. With open season 2024, Adriatic LNG offers the market regasification capacity available in the period between January 2029 – December 2049. The reliability and safety of operational activities, combined with the ability to provide innovative and flexible services to meet market demands, have enabled Adriatic LNG to allocate all available regasification capacity in previous auction sessions until December 2028. Additionally, Adriatic LNG allocated 2 billion m3/y from January 2029 – December 2034, as well as 0.9 billion m3/y with reference to the period January 2035 – December 2042.

