Gate terminal selects contractors to design and build fourth LNG storage tank

Gate terminal B.V, a joint venture of Vopak and Gasunie, has selected VINCI Construction Grands Projets – Entrepose Contracting (tank), Sener (balance of plant), and Sacyr Proyecta (owner engineering services) to execute the expansion of the terminal with a fourth LNG storage tank of 180 000 m3 and an additional regasification capacity of 4 billion m3/y.

“We are pleased to participate in one of the largest gas projects in all of Europe. We are proud to accompany Gate Terminal since 2007, when it entrusted us as the main EPC contractor, or during the extra send-out project, in 2022 – to increase the plant’s natural gas send-out capacity with an additional 1.5 billion m3/y. Today, we celebrate a new milestone: the decision to build a new tank and new balance of plant facilities, which will increase its capabilities and potential,” said Álvaro Lorente, Managing Director of Energy at Sener.

“We’re eagerly looking forward to being part of this exciting new project. We take pride in your trust, especially after our past successful collaborations with Gate Terminal in other projects in the Rotterdam Terminal. This strategic opportunity means a lot to the group, and we’re thrilled to contribute to the expansion of the Gate Terminal and its important role in the security of supply of energy in the Netherlands and its neighbouring countries,” added Juan Antonio Marín Ródenas, General Manager at Sacyr Proyecta.

“Based on the positive experiences with these contractors over the past period we look forward to a successful continuation of our cooperation and a safe execution of the project,” concluded Jarmo Stoopman, Managing Director at Gate terminal.