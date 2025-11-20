FSRU Höegh Gannet returns from shipyard with technical improvements

The FSRU Höegh Gannet is returning to Brunsbüttel from the Danish Fayard shipyard as planned, with technical improvements. However, before the 297-m-long regasification vessel moors at its central berth in the port of Elbe on 24 November 2025, preparatory work must be carried out in the port, on the loading infrastructure, and by the network operator, which may cause higher noise levels due to mandatory safety tests.

The operator, Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET), and its partner companies are committed to minimise any unavoidable disruption to local residents. The schedule for the recommissioning of the FSRU terminal ensures that all work is optimally timed. However, given the tide times for arrival on 24 November 2025, noise in the early hours of the morning and on the following day cannot be completely ruled out.

During its planned two-month stay at the Fayard shipyard in Denmark, the FSRU Höegh Gannet was fitted with catalytic converters to further reduce air pollutant emissions and comply with the requirements of the 44th Federal Immission Control Ordinance. The catalytic converters not only serve to keep the air clean, but also contribute to noise reduction. In addition, DET had the outlet pipes on the regasification vessel's funnel rotated so that they are no longer directed towards residential areas. The absence of the FSRU was also used in the Elbe port to carry out installations on the new Jetty West, as well as inspections and maintenance work on the existing facilities.