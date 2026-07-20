Storage capacity to increase at Marmaraereglisi LNG terminal

Storage capacity at the Marmaraereglisi LNG terminal, operated by BOTAS, is set to increase. Construction has begun on an additional tanker with a capacity of 160 000 m3.

Energy and Natural Resources Minister, Alparslan Bayraktar, stated: “This new investment will strengthen our natural gas infrastructure. The facility’s total LNG storage capacity will increase from 255 000 m3 to 415 000 m3. Investments like this in our natural gas infrastructure will enhance our resilience against crises.”

The storage of natural gas arriving by ship in liquid form – whether it is regasified when needed or transported by land tankers while remaining in liquid form – provides flexibility for energy supply security while also ensuring source diversification.

Located in Tekirdag, the Marmaraereglisi LNG terminal plays a strategic role, particularly during the winter months when natural gas consumption is high, with a daily regasification capacity of 37 million m3. The terminal accommodates not only conventional ships in the global LNG fleet, but also high-capacity vessels of the Q-Flex and Q-Max classes.

With an average of 65 LNG ships calling at the terminal each year, it single-handedly meets approximately 15% of Türkiye’s annual natural gas demand, making it one of the most critical components of energy supply security.

In addition to storing LNG delivered by ships and regasifying it for injection into the national transmission system, the terminal also conducts onshore tanker loading, fuelling, and reloading operations. It is set to expand its storage capacity. With the construction of a fourth storage tank now underway, storage capacity will increase by 160 000 m3.

Bayraktar stated that the Marmaraereglisi LNG terminal is one of the critical elements of Türkiye’s energy supply security, thanks to its ability to source natural gas from various sources, its high storage capacity, and its robust regasification infrastructure.

Noting that fluctuations in global energy markets have once again highlighted the importance of a robust infrastructure, Minister Bayraktar added: “This new investment will strengthen our natural gas infrastructure. The facility’s total LNG storage capacity will increase from 255 000 m3 to 415 000 m3. Investments like this in our natural gas infrastructure will enhance our resilience against crises.”

Türkiye has a total of five LNG entry points, consisting of two LNG terminals and three FSRUs. In addition to the Marmaraereglisi LNG terminal, the Dörtyol FSRU and the Saros FSRU are operated by BOTAS.

In line with the National Energy and Mining Policy, the LNG regasification capacity – which stood at 34 million m3/d in 2016 – has now increased approximately fivefold to 161 million m3. The Ministry of Energy and Natural Resources aims to increase this capacity to 200 million m3/d with two new FSRUs.