Klaipeda LNG reloading station closes 2025 with record results

The Klaipeda LNG reloading station, operated by international terminal operator, KN Energies, closed 2025 with record results. Over the year, the highest number of LNG trucks since the start of the station’s operations was loaded, while a record number of small scale LNG carriers was handled at the adjacent jetty. December 2025 was also record-breaking, both in terms of loaded LNG trucks and received LNG carriers.

In total, more than 1800 LNG trucks were loaded at the Klaipeda LNG reloading station in 2025. This accounts for more than one-quarter of all LNG trucks loaded since the start of operations in 2017 (nearly 6400 in total). In December 2025 alone, 277 LNG trucks were handled — more than twice the average monthly volume of the past three years.

Record results were also recorded in the maritime segment. A total of 26 small scale LNG carriers were discharged at the jetty of the LNG reloading station — one-quarter more than in the previous year. In December 2025 alone, four small scale LNG carriers were handled. Both the annual and December figures are the highest in the history of the station’s operations.

For the sixth consecutive year, the commercial operator of the Klaipeda LNG reloading station is the Polish energy group, ORLEN. Under a strategic partnership agreement signed in 2020 and extended in 2025 until 2030, ORLEN carries out LNG trading activities in Klaipeda and co-operates with small scale LNG market participants in the region. KN Energies is responsible for the technical operation of the station, including its maintenance, operational management, and the execution of handling operations.

“Almost 10 years ago, when the Klaipeda LNG terminal was already in operation and the LNG reloading station was still just an idea, we set ourselves a single goal – to increase the added value of the existing infrastructure and create a regional LNG value chain. Today, we see that, with the support of our strategic partner ORLEN, this vision is working in practice, generating tangible benefits and becoming increasingly in demand among industrial companies, district heating producers, the shipping industry, households, and LNG filling stations across as many as four countries. Moreover, we see that this growth trend will continue in the future: demand for small scale LNG distribution, particularly in Poland, is steadily increasing, businesses are showing sustained interest in the station’s capabilities, and this, in turn, opens up opportunities to further expand the station’s activities – for example, by offering the biomethane virtual liquefaction service that is already in demand at the Klaipeda LNG terminal,” says Mindaugas Navikas, Chief Commercial Officer of KN Energies.

According to him, when the Klaipeda LNG reloading station commenced operations in 2017, LNG services became accessible not only to large-volume users of the Klaipeda LNG terminal, but also to customers requiring smaller quantities of gas. For example, such an LNG supply chain has been operating for several years in Druskininkai, a Lithuanian municipality without access to gas pipelines, where residents are supplied with gas from a permanent LNG regasification station that began operations in 2020. This facility enables end users in the resort town to receive natural gas by LNG trucks under the same market conditions as in other regions of Lithuania. It is a practical solution that ensures regions do not become energy islands.

Since the start of operations of the Klaipeda LNG reloading station, nearly 260 000 m3 of LNG have been loaded into LNG trucks. In 2025 alone, 74 700 m3 of LNG were loaded into LNG trucks – enough to supply around 3100 renovated apartment buildings for a full heating season.

In 2025, most LNG transported by land (more than 50%) was delivered to Poland, one-third to Estonia, with the remainder supplied to Lithuania and Latvia. Over the entire operating period of the station, nearly 80% of LNG from Klaipeda has been delivered to the Polish market, primarily to the north-eastern part of the country, where LNG delivered by trucks is an effective alternative for natural gas consumers without access to gas network.

“The scale of our LNG deliveries confirms the ORLEN Group’s strong position in the domestic market and our growing potential across the Baltic states. LNG plays a key role in ensuring safe and uninterrupted energy supplies, especially in regions with limited access to gas network infrastructure. It is also a significant driver of the energy transition within Polish industry and transport. Thanks to our import contracts and secured access to LNG infrastructure in Poland and Lithuania, we are able to effectively meet the needs of our natural gas customers. It is worth noting that, in 2025, the LNG Reloading Station in Klaipeda achieved an impressive 32% increase in volumes compared to the previous year, resulting in the delivery of over 8000 t more LNG to customers. This highlights the growing importance of this facility in the regional gas supply chain and its crucial role in ensuring energy security and developing the LNG market in Central and Eastern Europe.” emphasised Grzegorz Bujnowski, Executive Director for Gas Trading at ORLEN.

The Klaipeda LNG reloading station is an onshore small scale LNG terminal located at the Klaipeda liquid energy products terminal near the Klaipeda port gates in Western Lithuania. The reloading station commenced operations in October 2017 and, together with the Klaipeda LNG terminal that began operations in 2014, forms the Klaipeda LNG hub, integrating both small and large scale LNG infrastructure.

The LNG reloading station consists of five above-ground LNG storage tanks, each with a capacity of 1000 m3, as well as infrastructure for reloading LNG to and from vessels, LNG trucks, and ISO-standard containers. LNG can be supplied to the station by small scale LNG carriers from the Klaipeda LNG terminal, as well as from other terminals in the Baltic and North Sea regions.