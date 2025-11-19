DTEK imports US LNG via Lithuania

DTEK, through its trading arm, D.TRADING, has delivered its first cargo of US-sourced LNG via Lithuania. Once regasified, volumes will flow to Ukraine, Baltic countries, Poland, and other Eastern European markets.

DTEK’s work to increase in supplies of US LNG to CESEE is aimed at strengthening the energy security of Ukraine and neighbouring countries.

The cargo – loaded aboard the Gaslog Houston at Plaquemines in Louisiana – was DTEK’s first to be purchased on an free on-board basis. The company was responsible for its chartering and navigation from Louisiana to Lithuania’s Klaipeda terminal.

The Gaslog Houston delivered its 160 000 m3 cargo – equivalent to roughly 100 million m3 of natural gas or 1 TWh of energy – late on 17 November 2025.

DTEK estimates Ukraine needs to import around 4 billion m3 this winter following Russian attacks on its gas production and storage infrastructure.

The company is in negotiations to import further cargoes of US LNG into Europe – using both this Northern Corridor and the southern Vertical Gas Corridor, which runs from Greece and through Bulgaria, Romania, Moldova, and into Ukraine.

DTEK CEO, Maxim Timchenko, said: “US LNG is key for Ukraine’s and Europe’s energy independence. This latest shipment reflects the vision of our shareholder Rinat Akhmetov for DTEK to be an energy bridge uniting US producers and a region that remains too dependent on Russian gas. From terminals on the Baltic Sea and Mediterranean, we are working with European and US partners to develop cost-effective routes to get more gas flowing into Ukraine and neighbouring countries.”

Fred H. Hutchison, President and CEO of LNG Allies (The USLNG Association) added: “The arrival of this US LNG cargo in Lithuania is tangible evidence of America’s unwavering solidarity with Ukraine and our mutual resolve to banish the last molecule of Russian gas from Europe. Together with the active support of the US government, US LNG producers are moving rapidly to increase volumes flowing into Central, Eastern, and Southeastern Europe. Through expanded public-private co-operation in areas such as financing, infrastructure, and long-term contracts, US LNG will continue to play a decisive role in strengthening Europe’s energy security.”

Minister of Energy, Žygimantas Vaiciunas, commented: “After the Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, Lithuania was quick to act – a cargo of LNG is already on its way to Ukraine. The Klaipeda LNG terminal is one of the busiest and most utilised in Europe, yet it also provides an opportunity to assist Ukraine – through it, we can help ensure gas supply and energy security for our partners. This is a concrete example of our solidarity and transatlantic co-operation. Together, we are seeking ways to ensure a reliable gas supply to Ukraine during the upcoming winter by making full use of Lithuania’s existing infrastructure.”