First gas flows through Strohm’s pipeline in Germany

First gas is flowing through Strohm’s thermoplastic composite pipe (TCP) system at the Wilhelmshaven 2 terminal in Germany, following the successful commissioning of a second FSRU, Excelsior. This marks the first time gas is being delivered to Europe through this newly-installed subsea pipeline infrastructure.

Strohm, the world’s first and leading producer of TCP, has provided more than 11 km of TCP to ECOnnect for the TES Wilhelmshaven Green Gas Terminal in Germany. The corrosion-resistant, lightweight pipeline technology is supporting the terminal’s subsea infrastructure in a high-current, environmentally sensitive zone. In the initial phase, the terminal will be used to import LNG using Strohm’s TCP, with the pipe being repurposed for liquid CO 2 transport at a later stage.

Developed in close collaboration with TES, ENGIE, and DET Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH, the terminal is a landmark achievement for Europe’s energy infrastructure, combining cutting-edge innovation with environmental stewardship. The terminal’s island jetty is built approximately 1.5 km from the mainland in one of the strongest currents in Europe; and the data, electricity and ultimately the natural gas pipelines are laid in the seabed for ecological reasons and connect-ed to a head station on land.

The gas is being transported to shore using ECOnnect Energy’s IQuay F-Class solution which employs Strohm’s TCP to transfer the gas between the FSRU and the onshore terminal and features Europe’s first use of ultrasound to prevent fouling in an FSRU seawater system. The company provided six 7.4-in. flowlines with a length of approximately 2 km each, qualified for transfer of natural gas and prepared for CO 2 .

Martin van Onna, Strohm’s CEO, said: “We are proud to support TES and ECOnnect Energy in delivering this critical infrastructure project and supporting Europe’s energy security.

“Our TCP is field proven in the harshest offshore environments in the world. It does not corrode, and it is compatible with CO 2 , making it perfectly suited for this project. Flexible and delivered in long lengths on reels in a fast-track operation, TCP’s low carbon footprint compared to steel pipe further supports both our clean energy ambitions and those of our clients.”

Magnus Eikens, CCO at ECOnnect Energy, commented: “This milestone marks the culmination of close collaboration and technical innovation across teams and partners. Together, we’ve delivered a first-of-its-kind jettyless solution using Strohm’s TCP, enabling environmentally friendly gas transfer in one of Europe’s most challenging marine environments and laying the groundwork for future energy infrastructure. Strohm’s TCP pipes are non-corrosive and compatible with CO2. This is a solution we’re eager to use again in future projects.”

The FSRU Excelsior is expected to reach up to 4.6 billion meach over the next two years, enough to meet the annual heating needs of up to 3.7 million four-person households.