Pronav welcomes first FSRU to managed LNG fleet

Bernhard Schulte Shipmanagement (BSM) has taken on the technical management of an FSRU for the first time. The vessel is managed by Pronav, BSM’s highly specialised Ship Management Centre, which exclusively operates large scale LNG carriers from its Hamburg-based office.

The 2019 built FSRU Turquoise P, owned by Pardus Energy Ltd, is stationed at the Etki Liman LNG terminal in the Turkish Aegean Sea, near Izmir. It has a length of 294 m and a cargo capacity of 170 000 m3.

“This is a milestone for Pronav and the entire Schulte Group. We are proud that our many years of expertise in ship management of LNG carriers and our flawless safety record have enabled us to take on the technical management of Turquoise P,” said Martin Roolvink, Managing Director of Pronav. He emphasises that the LNG segment is subject to the most demanding industry requirements and that the highest safety and quality standards are key in LNG ship management.

FSRUs are ship-based facilities that receive, store, and convert LNG back into gaseous natural gas for delivery to shore. The Etki Liman LNG terminal, connected to Türkiye’s national gas grid, is of major importance in supplying energy to the Izmir region, especially during times of peak demand or seasonal fluctuations. The unconditional availability and reliability of the facility is therefore a top priority.