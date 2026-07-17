Storengy and PRISMA work together to connect LNG imports and storage

Germany's gas storage levels are significantly lower than usual this summer, sitting at around 40%. Against this backdrop, security of supply remains a central concern – and the efficient integration of growing LNG volumes makes flexible storage capacity more important than ever. Storengy Deutschland is responding with an industry first by offering storage products tailored specifically for LNG importers via the PRISMA platform. For LNG importers, this means direct access to storage capacity through an established marketplace – straightforward, transparent, and in one place.

Storengy Deutschland is bringing a purpose-built storage product to the PRISMA platform, designed specifically around incoming LNG capacities. Customers booking regasification capacity can now secure the right storage capacity directly alongside it. The offering is aimed squarely at LNG importers and shippers looking to manage and flex their supply chains more efficiently.

The product comprises injection, storage and withdrawal capacity as a bundle. Further product information and the corresponding product sheets will be published shortly on PRISMA and the Storengy Storage Portal.

“With our new offering, we are creating a direct connection between LNG import and storage on a single platform for the first time. For our customers, this means greater planning security, more flexibility and significantly simplified access to our capacities,” said Gregor Wenzel, Head of Sales and Commercial Operations at Storengy Deutschland. “In the LNG context in particular, it is critical to integrate import flows efficiently into the market – and that is exactly what we are addressing here.”

PRISMA Managing Director, Götz Lincke, added: “Security of supply in Germany depends fundamentally on storage capacity being available quickly and without unnecessary complexity – and that is exactly what we are achieving here together with Storengy. The path from LNG import to storage has just gotten a lot shorter.”