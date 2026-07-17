Cai Mep terminal delivers first pipeline gas

AG&P LNG, a leading LNG terminal and downstream infrastructure company and a subsidiary of Nebula Energy, and Hai Linh Company Ltd, have announced that the Cai Mep LNG terminal in Ho Chi Minh City has commenced delivery of regasified LNG to the 900 MW Phu My 2.1 & 2.1E power plants operated by EVNGENCO3. The first gas send-out marks the completion of commissioning of the new Cai Mep – Phu My gas pipeline and gas distribution station, connecting the terminal to Vietnam's largest gas-fired power generation complex – the 4 GW Phu My hub.

Gas is being delivered under a gas sale agreement between the parties covering the commissioning and reliability-testing of the new pipeline infrastructure, with dispatch co-ordinated with Vietnam's National System and Market Operator (NSMO). The deliveries will establish regasified LNG consumption at the Phu My 2.1 & 2.1E power plants, integrating the terminal operations, pipeline and power complex ahead of long-term commercial operations.

Cai Mep LNG features three onshore tanks with a total LNG storage capacity of 220 000 m3, LNG break-bulk capability, and 14 truck-loading bays – seven for LNG and seven for CNG. With pipeline connectivity to the 4 GW Phu My power complex now commissioned, Cai Mep LNG becomes a critical node in Vietnam's emerging LNG-to-power supply chain, complementing its established truck-loading and break-bulk distribution to industrial customers across Vietnam.