FSRU Höegh Gannet undergoing technical upgrades at shipyard

The FSRU Höegh Gannet will be relocated to the Danish Fayard shipyard as planned from 18 September 2025 until approximately mid-November. Before the 297-m-long regasification ship leaves Brunsbüttel, it will be moved to the middle berth position in the Elbe port to carry out preparatory work for its stay at the shipyard. The operator, Deutsche Energy Terminal GmbH (DET), has taken comprehensive precautions together with all parties involved to minimise the occurrence of operational noise during this short phase before the final departure.

Dirk P. Lindgens, Head of Communications at DET, explained: “In co-ordination with the shipping company Höegh Evi, additional technical equipment is being installed on board the Höegh Gannet at the Fayard shipyard to ensure even better emission protection. For example, catalytic converters are being retrofitted to further reduce air pollutant emissions and comply with the requirements of the 44th Federal Immission Control Ordinance. The catalytic converters not only serve to keep the air clean, but also contribute to noise reduction. In addition, we are rotating the exhaust pipes on the funnel so that they are no longer directed towards residential areas. Following the optimisation of the FSRU's operating mode and the installation of silencers, this is a further contribution to minimising noise in the direction of residential areas.”

While the Höegh Gannet is in the shipyard, the time at the Elbe port is also being put to good use: inspections and maintenance work are scheduled at the pier, including checking the fenders, ropes, and chains. On the gas receiving side, the high-pressure hose is also being replaced and the filters on the hot water pipe are being renewed to maintain operational safety.

Lindgens concluded: “The Höegh Gannet will resume operations in Brunsbüttel in mid-November, in good time before winter. In 2025, the regasification ship has so far been able to feed around 19 TWh of energy in the form of natural gas into the German gas grid. This corresponds to the annual natural gas consumption for heating almost 1.4 million four-person households in 100 m2 apartments in multi-family buildings.”