Adriatic LNG supplied 14% of national gas demand in 1H26

In 1H26, Adriatic LNG confirmed its strategic role in supporting the country’s energy security as Italy’s third-largest source of natural gas imports, after the pipelines transporting gas from Algeria and Azerbaijan. Between January and June, the terminal delivered 4.4 billion m3 of natural gas into the national grid, a volume in line with the same period of the previous year and equal to 14% of Italy’s gas demand – approximately 32.6 billion m3 – and to more than 40% of total national LNG imports.

This result is particularly significant in light of the crisis in the Persian Gulf, which led to the temporary interruption of LNG flows from Qatar through the Strait of Hormuz. Even during this period of heightened tension, the terminal confirmed its ability to rapidly adapt to market developments, responding to customers’ new requirements as they identified alternative supply routes. This synergy made it possible to ensure operational continuity, supply reliability, and a significant contribution to the stability of the national gas system.

The temporary reduction in LNG flows from Qatar was offset by cargoes from the US, resulting in a different geographical distribution of LNG sources in the 1H26: 28 LNG carriers from the US and 13 from Qatar.

Since the start of operations in 2H09, Adriatic LNG has delivered more than 113 billion m3 of gas into the national grid, receiving about 1250 LNG carriers from various geographical areas.

“In an international scenario marked by increasing uncertainty and volatility, the value of solid, reliable and resilient infrastructure such as Adriatic LNG is even more evident. Our contribution to the country’s energy security is based on our ability to ensure operational continuity, supply diversification and high safety standards, while keeping people, dialogue with stakeholders and environmental protection at the center of what we do,” said Alexandra Thomas, CEO of Adriatic LNG.

In addition, the company’s new Sustainability Report has been published. It was prepared in line with the European VSME standards (Voluntary Sustainability Reporting Standard for non-listed SMEs), developed by the European Financial Reporting Advisory Group (EFRAG) for non-listed small and medium-sized enterprises.

The Report’s data confirm that in 2025 Adriatic LNG maintained high safety standards, closing the year with no injuries among employees and no events with impacts on the environment or plant integrity. This result is particularly significant considering the intensity of the operational activities carried out during the year, including scheduled maintenance works at the terminal and activities related to the capacity increase project. These activities involved many people, including technicians, engineers, employees and contractor personnel, and were successfully completed with more than 37 000 hours worked without injuries, thanks to careful planning, effective prevention measures and constant coordination between internal personnel and contractors.

Significant attention was also dedicated to the development of human capital. In 2025, more than 1600 hours of training were delivered, and the company wellbeing program was further strengthened with new initiatives for employees.

On the environmental front, Adriatic LNG continued to improve emissions monitoring, including through its voluntary participation in the Oil & Gas Methane Partnership 2.0, the leading international program promoted by UNEP for methane emissions reporting and reduction. During the year, ‘Custodi del Mare’ was also launched, an environmental education project carried out in collaboration with Plastic Free, with the aim of raising awareness of marine environmental protection.

“For us, sustainability means building value over time, with continuity, responsibility and attention to what we do every day. Our Sustainability Report confirms that, for Adriatic LNG, sustainability is not a separate area of industrial management, but a fully integrated component of the way we operate,” said Alfredo Balena, External Relations Director of Adriatic LNG.