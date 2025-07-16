Adriatic LNG sets new record in 1H25

Natural gas consumption in Italy saw an increase in 1H25, and Adriatic LNG’s contribution to the national energy system continued to grow as well (+2.2%), marking a new record half-year for the company that operates Italy’s largest LNG regasification terminal, located in the Northern Adriatic Sea. In total, Adriatic LNG delivered 4.5 billion m3 of natural gas – equal to 14% of national gas demand – confirming its position as third most important gas entry point after pipelines from Algeria and Azerbaijan.

“In an energy scenario increasingly affected by complex geopolitical developments, Adriatic LNG has maintained a leading role in ensuring flexibility and diversification of supply for Italy and Europe,” observed Alexandra Thomas, CEO of Adriatic LNG.

Specifically, the volumes regasified and delivered by Adriatic LNG in the first half of the year represented 44% of Italy’s LNG imports (about 10.3 billion m3, +35% compared to the same period of 2024). The terminal received 39 LNG carriers, mainly from Qatar and the US. Since the start of operations in 2009, Adriatic LNG has received more than 1170 LNG carriers from over 10 countries and delivering over 105 billion m3 of gas.

This record semester included a milestone in May, when Adriatic LNG achieved its best-ever monthly performance for regasified and delivered gas: 825 million m3 – equivalent to the annual gas consumption of the entire province of Padua or Treviso.

Alfredo Balena, Director of External Relations at Adriatic LNG, stated: “LNG is a key resource for our country, essential to ensuring the security of the energy system. Adriatic LNG once again confirms its leadership in the regasification sector and stands as a national and European benchmark, with operational performance that breaks new records year after year. This confirms both the reliability of our infrastructure and the professionalism of the people who work here every day with competence and dedication.”

As a matter of fact, the focus on human capital – combined with attention to safety, environmental protection, operational integrity, and community relations – lies at the heart of Adriatic LNG’s newly released 2024 ESG Report, the first based on European VSME standards.

“Our second Sustainability Report is not only a record of our environmental, social, and governance performance but a tangible expression of our commitment to a more sustainable, responsible, and inclusive future,” added Thomas.

On the environmental front, monitoring campaigns continue regularly with no exceedance of regulatory thresholds. The company remains committed to emission reductions, as shown by its voluntary participation in the Oil and Gas Methane Partnership (OGMP 2.0) – the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) leading reporting and mitigation programme for the oil and gas sector.

Employee well-being is a top priority. All employees are on permanent contracts and benefit from a comprehensive wellbeing programme designed to support their mental and physical health both on and off the job. Significant investment has also been made in training: over 1500 hours delivered in a single year, averaging more than 16 hours per person, underscoring the company’s focus on skills development.

In 2024, Adriatic LNG once again recorded no accidents, no environmental incidents, and no structural damage, achieving a 99.7% reliability rate thanks in part to its multi-year equipment maintenance and inspection plan.