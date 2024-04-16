OLT completes uninstallation of Livorno Terminal

OLT Offshore LNG Toscana has confirmed that the uninstallation operations of the FSRU Toscana terminal off the coast of Livorno have been successfully concluded.

The Terminal will now be towed, with the support of two tugs, to the port of Genoa, where it will remain at the dock for about a month to begin the first phase of the extraordinary maintenance intervention aimed at replacing the bearing of the anchoring system, a system designed and built to ensure the rotation of the Terminal around the geostationary turret permanently anchored to the seabed.

Following a tender procedure, the company awarded the contract for the maintenance interventions to San Giorgio del Porto S.p.A.

It is expected that in early June FSRU Toscana terminal will then be towed to the port of Marseille, once again at the SGdP yard, where maintenance will be completed.

Shipyard activities are expected to be completed by the mid of September, to be followed by operations to re-install the Terminal in its current site offshore Livorno. It is expected that FSRU Toscana will resume operations from mid-October 2024.

