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  4. Reganosa awarded contract by GAZ-SYSTEM

Reganosa awarded contract by GAZ-SYSTEM

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LNG Industry,

Reganosa Servicios has been awarded a framework contract with GAZ-SYSTEM, the operator of Poland's national gas system, to provide commercial and operational consultancy services relating to the new LNG terminal in Gdansk.

This project is one of the country's key strategic initiatives to strengthen security of supply and establish itself as a gas hub in Europe, against a backdrop of energy diversification.

The scope of the contract includes supporting the operational preparation of the terminal, providing guidance related to the commissioning and initial operation phases, and assisting with procurement processes.

Read the article online at: https://www.lngindustry.com/regasification/15072026/reganosa-awarded-contract-by-gaz-system/

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This article has been tagged under the following:

LNG import news LNG news in Europe