Italy’s floating LNG terminal to be operational in 1Q25

Works are proceeding according to schedule on Ravenna's offshore regasifier, which will land 8.5 km from Punta Marina at the end of 2024, and become operational in 1Q25. Progress is approximately 90% for land works (with 450 000 hours worked) and more than 50% for sea works (800 000 hours worked). The floating LNG terminal is currently at the construction site in Dubai for the necessary adjustments to its location on the coast in front of Marina di Ravenna.

Dismantling of the Petra platform has also been ongoing since February 2024, followed by the installation of the structures of the new mooring platform in mid-May (an imposing work approximately 440 m long and weighing over 14 000 t). Work on the breakwater (approximately 900 m), which is currently in the tendering phase, will begin in August 2024 and end in October 2026, guaranteeing safe and continuous operation of the facility, even in particularly adverse weather and sea conditions.

This was the focus of the press conference held today in Ravenna, during which the Minister for the Environment and Energy Security, Gilberto Pichetto Fratin, the Mayor of Ravenna, Michele de Pascale, and Snam CEO, Stefano Venier, spoke together to take stock of the roadmap for the arrival of the BW Singapore, a floating LNG terminal purchased by Snam in July 2022 with an annual regasification capacity of 5 billion m3, just like Italis floating LNG terminal operating in Piombino since July 2023.

With the commissioning of BW Singapore, the country's total regasification capacity will rise to 28 billion m3/y, a volume corresponding to about 45% of the Italian gas demand in 2023. This figure (28 billion m3) matches the quantity imported from Russia in 2021 and, as such, it is capable of consolidating the security of supplies that Italy is continuing to work on, also through the wide range of actions and projects under Snam.

The positive effects on the area related to the construction of the plant were also confirmed. Of the over 240 suppliers involved, more than 80 are based in the Ravenna Province or in Emilia-Romagna. The contracts awarded to companies in the Ravenna area amount to more than €300 million (about 30% of the entire investment). Each year, Snam will incur costs for €30 million (maritime services, O&M activities, weather services, and monitoring), which in turn will feed the local economy. From an employment point of view, 800 people are engaged in the project, and at peak activity there will be more than 1200 people at work.