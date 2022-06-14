Auctions concluded at OLT Offshore LNG Toscana

The auctions of OLT Offshore LNG Toscana, Italy, for the allocation of the continuous regasification capacity, in relation to multi-year allocation processes with expression of interest, concerning gas year from 2022/2023 to gas year 2032/2033, were successfully concluded on 10 June 2022.

The regasification capacity was offered in slots of 155 000 liquid cm. 34 slots of 155 000 liquid cm were allocated for each gas year starting from 2023/2024 until 2026/2027. Overall, 83% of the authorised annual capacity was allocated for each gas year, equal to approximately 3.2 billion m3. In addition, all the still available capacity for the gas year 2022/2023, equal to 33 slots of 155 000 liquid cm, was allocated.

“In a very complex and uncertain international scenario – OLT said – the results of the auctions represent an encouraging sign for the country’s energy supply system. Our terminal will therefore be able to continue to provide strong contribution for gas supplies for the next decade.”

The terminal is equipped with a Wobbe Index correction system installed onboard that enables operators to correct the quality of LNG and receive almost all the LNG produced worldwide. Until 1Q22, FSRU Toscana received, from the start of commercial operations, LNG from: US (45%), Algeria (11%), Qatar (9%), Egypt and Nigeria (7% each), Trinidad and Tobago and Nigeria (6% each), Equatorial Guinea (4%), Cameroon and Peru (1% each).