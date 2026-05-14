Equinor delivers first LNG cargo to Deepak Fertilisers

Save to read list Published by Jessica Casey , Editor LNG Industry , Thursday, 14 May 2026 15:00

Equinor has delivered its first LNG cargo to Indian fertilizer producer, Deepak Fertilisers and Petrochemicals Corp. Ltd (DFPCL), under a long-term agreement.

Natural gas is a key feedstock for ammonia for downstream chemicals and fertilizers, helping enable higher crop yields and more resilient food systems. Reliable gas supplies are therefore essential to strengthening food security, especially in growing markets.

This delivery from the Hammerfest LNG plant in northern Norway marks the start of a long-term energy partnership and demonstrates Equinor’s commitment to supplying reliable LNG to customers across regions.

This milestone also represents the first energy molecule delivered from Norway under the trade and economic partnership agreement (TEPA) since the ratification of European free trade association (EFTA) – India TEPA last year.

Equinor and DFPCL marked the occasion together with Indian energy sector stakeholders at a Norwegian embassy reception.