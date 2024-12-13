Port Kembla Energy Terminal ready to supply gas to Australia’s eastern states

Squadron Energy’s Port Kembla Energy Terminal (PKET), Australia’s first LNG import terminal, has completed construction.

Commissioning of the onshore receiving facility is now underway, which ensures the functionality of all equipment at the import terminal including the control system, marine loading arms, and fire system.

Squadron Energy Executive General Manager Operations, Stuart Davis, said completing construction on PKET was a significant milestone and a testament to the hard work and commitment of the many teams working together to deliver this significant project.

“This is a huge achievement for our team and a significant milestone – PKET is the only solution capable of resolving Australia’s looming domestic gas shortage by guaranteeing supply,” Davis commented.

“The terminal is now getting ready to support domestic gas supply, without the need for new gas fields in Australia, which will be critical as we transition to renewable energy.

“It will address NSW and Victoria’s electricity challenges by providing gas for peaking power generation, ensuring reliability and stability in the energy market.”

Member for Wollongong, Paul Scully, said: “As ageing coal fire power stations close, to support the transition to more renewables and to support manufacturing in NSW, this terminal will play an important role in addressing gas supply on the east coast.”

Located on Dharawal land, in Port Kembla’s Inner Harbour, the project has supported about 200 jobs during construction and injected AUS$27 million into the regional economy.

The terminal has the capacity to supply 500 TJ a day – enough to meet all of NSW’s gas needs on a peak day or half of Victoria’s peak day demand.

Building out variable renewable energy generation, backed up by batteries and flexible gas, will deliver the lowest-cost new build energy option in time for the retirement of ageing coal power plants.

“I’d like to congratulate everyone involved with the PKET project and recognise this major milestone,” Davis concluded.