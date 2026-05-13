Bulgargaz selects Shell for US LNG cargo delivery

Shell has been selected as the supplier in the tender for the delivery of one cargo of LNG to Türkiye for the needs of Bulgargaz.

A total of five companies submitted bids in the tender as announced by Bulgargaz EAD for the supply of one cargo of LNG (1 million MWh) to Türkiye.

Shell was ranked first among the participants in the tender procedure, having offered the most competitive delivery terms in accordance with the established criteria and conditions.

The cargo will be loaded in the US and is expected to arrive at the end of May 2026.

The LNG quantity will be used to meet the needs of Bulgarian consumers during the upcoming summer season.